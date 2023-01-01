Armenian drams to Georgian laris today

Convert AMD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
6.70 gel

1.00000 AMD = 0.00670 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:03
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Georgian Lari
1 AMD0.00670 GEL
5 AMD0.03350 GEL
10 AMD0.06701 GEL
20 AMD0.13402 GEL
50 AMD0.33505 GEL
100 AMD0.67009 GEL
250 AMD1.67524 GEL
500 AMD3.35047 GEL
1000 AMD6.70094 GEL
2000 AMD13.40188 GEL
5000 AMD33.50470 GEL
10000 AMD67.00940 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Armenian Dram
1 GEL149.23300 AMD
5 GEL746.16500 AMD
10 GEL1492.33000 AMD
20 GEL2984.66000 AMD
50 GEL7461.65000 AMD
100 GEL14923.30000 AMD
250 GEL37308.25000 AMD
500 GEL74616.50000 AMD
1000 GEL149233.00000 AMD
2000 GEL298466.00000 AMD
5000 GEL746165.00000 AMD
10000 GEL1492330.00000 AMD