1 thousand Armenian drams to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert AMD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
207.06 btn

1.00000 AMD = 0.20706 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86251.089590.81311.477041.648760.9525518.9516
1 GBP1.1594211.2633105.31.712661.911771.1044121.9749
1 USD0.917850.791578183.3531.35571.513320.874317.3948
1 INR0.01101160.009496690.011997210.01626460.01815550.01048910.208688

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AMD0.20706 BTN
5 AMD1.03530 BTN
10 AMD2.07061 BTN
20 AMD4.14122 BTN
50 AMD10.35305 BTN
100 AMD20.70610 BTN
250 AMD51.76525 BTN
500 AMD103.53050 BTN
1000 AMD207.06100 BTN
2000 AMD414.12200 BTN
5000 AMD1035.30500 BTN
10000 AMD2070.61000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Armenian Dram
1 BTN4.82950 AMD
5 BTN24.14750 AMD
10 BTN48.29500 AMD
20 BTN96.59000 AMD
50 BTN241.47500 AMD
100 BTN482.95000 AMD
250 BTN1207.37500 AMD
500 BTN2414.75000 AMD
1000 BTN4829.50000 AMD
2000 BTN9659.00000 AMD
5000 BTN24147.50000 AMD
10000 BTN48295.00000 AMD