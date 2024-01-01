Armenian drams to Bahraini dinars today

Convert AMD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
0.941 bhd

1.000 AMD = 0.0009406 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3031.4761.6640.96618.244
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7131.7281.9481.13121.357
1 USD0.920.786183.0681.3581.530.88916.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bahraini Dinar
1 AMD0.00094 BHD
5 AMD0.00470 BHD
10 AMD0.00941 BHD
20 AMD0.01881 BHD
50 AMD0.04703 BHD
100 AMD0.09406 BHD
250 AMD0.23515 BHD
500 AMD0.47031 BHD
1000 AMD0.94061 BHD
2000 AMD1.88123 BHD
5000 AMD4.70307 BHD
10000 AMD9.40614 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 BHD1,063.14000 AMD
5 BHD5,315.70000 AMD
10 BHD10,631.40000 AMD
20 BHD21,262.80000 AMD
50 BHD53,157.00000 AMD
100 BHD106,314.00000 AMD
250 BHD265,785.00000 AMD
500 BHD531,570.00000 AMD
1000 BHD1,063,140.00000 AMD
2000 BHD2,126,280.00000 AMD
5000 BHD5,315,700.00000 AMD
10000 BHD10,631,400.00000 AMD