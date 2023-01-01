Armenian drams to Bahraini dinars today

Convert AMD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
0.936 bhd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00094 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

How to convert Armenian drams to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bahraini Dinar
1 AMD0.00094 BHD
5 AMD0.00468 BHD
10 AMD0.00936 BHD
20 AMD0.01871 BHD
50 AMD0.04679 BHD
100 AMD0.09357 BHD
250 AMD0.23393 BHD
500 AMD0.46786 BHD
1000 AMD0.93573 BHD
2000 AMD1.87145 BHD
5000 AMD4.67863 BHD
10000 AMD9.35726 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 BHD1068.69000 AMD
5 BHD5343.45000 AMD
10 BHD10686.90000 AMD
20 BHD21373.80000 AMD
50 BHD53434.50000 AMD
100 BHD106869.00000 AMD
250 BHD267172.50000 AMD
500 BHD534345.00000 AMD
1000 BHD1068690.00000 AMD
2000 BHD2137380.00000 AMD
5000 BHD5343450.00000 AMD
10000 BHD10686900.00000 AMD