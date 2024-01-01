Ugandan shillings to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert UGX to LKR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Sr0.08010 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 UGX to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08190.0824
Low0.07970.0797
Average0.08020.0807
Change-2.20%-1.38%
View full history

1 UGX to LKR stats

The performance of UGX to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0819 and a 30 day low of 0.0797. This means the 30 day average was 0.0802. The change for UGX to LKR was -2.20.

The performance of UGX to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0824 and a 90 day low of 0.0797. This means the 90 day average was 0.0807. The change for UGX to LKR was -1.38.

Track market ratesView UGX to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9241.3190.77184.0761,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8750.51255.7971,135.090.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9581,850.361.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7351,296.571.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shilling

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UGX0.08010 LKR
5 UGX0.40052 LKR
10 UGX0.80104 LKR
20 UGX1.60208 LKR
50 UGX4.00520 LKR
100 UGX8.01040 LKR
250 UGX20.02600 LKR
500 UGX40.05200 LKR
1000 UGX80.10400 LKR
2000 UGX160.20800 LKR
5000 UGX400.52000 LKR
10000 UGX801.04000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 LKR12.48380 UGX
5 LKR62.41900 UGX
10 LKR124.83800 UGX
20 LKR249.67600 UGX
50 LKR624.19000 UGX
100 LKR1,248.38000 UGX
250 LKR3,120.95000 UGX
500 LKR6,241.90000 UGX
1000 LKR12,483.80000 UGX
2000 LKR24,967.60000 UGX
5000 LKR62,419.00000 UGX
10000 LKR124,838.00000 UGX