Ugandan shilling to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 0.080 today, reflecting a 0.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.428% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.080 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.080 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.121% increase in value.