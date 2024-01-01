1 thousand Saudi riyals to Uruguayan pesos

Convert SAR to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
10,497.70 uyu

SR1.000 SAR = $U10.50 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
How to convert Saudi riyals to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Uruguayan Peso
1 SAR10.49770 UYU
5 SAR52.48850 UYU
10 SAR104.97700 UYU
20 SAR209.95400 UYU
50 SAR524.88500 UYU
100 SAR1,049.77000 UYU
250 SAR2,624.42500 UYU
500 SAR5,248.85000 UYU
1000 SAR10,497.70000 UYU
2000 SAR20,995.40000 UYU
5000 SAR52,488.50000 UYU
10000 SAR104,977.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 UYU0.09526 SAR
5 UYU0.47629 SAR
10 UYU0.95259 SAR
20 UYU1.90517 SAR
50 UYU4.76294 SAR
100 UYU9.52587 SAR
250 UYU23.81468 SAR
500 UYU47.62935 SAR
1000 UYU95.25870 SAR
2000 UYU190.51740 SAR
5000 UYU476.29350 SAR
10000 UYU952.58700 SAR