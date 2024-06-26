Saudi riyal to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Uruguayan pesos is currently 10.498 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.032% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 10.584 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 10.462 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.957% increase in value.