100 Uruguayan pesos to Saudi riyals

Convert UYU to SAR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = SR0.09029 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
UYU to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 UYU to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09090.0933
Low0.08910.0888
Average0.09020.0918
Change1.37%-3.11%
1 UYU to SAR stats

The performance of UYU to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0909 and a 30 day low of 0.0891. This means the 30 day average was 0.0902. The change for UYU to SAR was 1.37.

The performance of UYU to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0933 and a 90 day low of 0.0888. This means the 90 day average was 0.0918. The change for UYU to SAR was -3.11.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 UYU0.09029 SAR
5 UYU0.45146 SAR
10 UYU0.90292 SAR
20 UYU1.80584 SAR
50 UYU4.51461 SAR
100 UYU9.02921 SAR
250 UYU22.57303 SAR
500 UYU45.14605 SAR
1000 UYU90.29210 SAR
2000 UYU180.58420 SAR
5000 UYU451.46050 SAR
10000 UYU902.92100 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Uruguayan Peso
1 SAR11.07520 UYU
5 SAR55.37600 UYU
10 SAR110.75200 UYU
20 SAR221.50400 UYU
50 SAR553.76000 UYU
100 SAR1,107.52000 UYU
250 SAR2,768.80000 UYU
500 SAR5,537.60000 UYU
1000 SAR11,075.20000 UYU
2000 SAR22,150.40000 UYU
5000 SAR55,376.00000 UYU
10000 SAR110,752.00000 UYU