Rwandan francs to Bulgarian levs today

Convert RWF to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 rwf
1.39 bgn

R₣1.000 RWF = лв0.001392 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:13
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.791.3561.49818.20683.581
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8451.4511.60219.47689.41
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5780.9921.09613.32261.157
1 GBP1.2671.1841.73111.7171.89723.059105.859

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan franc

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 RWF0.00139 BGN
5 RWF0.00696 BGN
10 RWF0.01392 BGN
20 RWF0.02785 BGN
50 RWF0.06962 BGN
100 RWF0.13924 BGN
250 RWF0.34809 BGN
500 RWF0.69618 BGN
1000 RWF1.39236 BGN
2000 RWF2.78472 BGN
5000 RWF6.96180 BGN
10000 RWF13.92360 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Rwandan Franc
1 BGN718.20700 RWF
5 BGN3,591.03500 RWF
10 BGN7,182.07000 RWF
20 BGN14,364.14000 RWF
50 BGN35,910.35000 RWF
100 BGN71,820.70000 RWF
250 BGN179,551.75000 RWF
500 BGN359,103.50000 RWF
1000 BGN718,207.00000 RWF
2000 BGN1,436,414.00000 RWF
5000 BGN3,591,035.00000 RWF
10000 BGN7,182,070.00000 RWF