Rwandan franc to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.326% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.055% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.356% decrease in value.