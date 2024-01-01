1 thousand Russian rubles to CFA francs beac

Convert RUB to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
7,019 xaf

руб1.000 RUB = FCFA7.019 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:55
How to convert Russian rubles to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFA Franc BEAC
1 RUB7.01868 XAF
5 RUB35.09340 XAF
10 RUB70.18680 XAF
20 RUB140.37360 XAF
50 RUB350.93400 XAF
100 RUB701.86800 XAF
250 RUB1,754.67000 XAF
500 RUB3,509.34000 XAF
1000 RUB7,018.68000 XAF
2000 RUB14,037.36000 XAF
5000 RUB35,093.40000 XAF
10000 RUB70,186.80000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Russian Ruble
1 XAF0.14248 RUB
5 XAF0.71238 RUB
10 XAF1.42477 RUB
20 XAF2.84954 RUB
50 XAF7.12385 RUB
100 XAF14.24770 RUB
250 XAF35.61925 RUB
500 XAF71.23850 RUB
1000 XAF142.47700 RUB
2000 XAF284.95400 RUB
5000 XAF712.38500 RUB
10000 XAF1,424.77000 RUB