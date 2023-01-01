20 Russian rubles to Serbian dinars

Convert RUB to RSD at the real exchange rate

20 rub
23.71 rsd

1.00000 RUB = 1.18529 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Serbian Dinar
1 RUB1.18529 RSD
5 RUB5.92645 RSD
10 RUB11.85290 RSD
20 RUB23.70580 RSD
50 RUB59.26450 RSD
100 RUB118.52900 RSD
250 RUB296.32250 RSD
500 RUB592.64500 RSD
1000 RUB1185.29000 RSD
2000 RUB2370.58000 RSD
5000 RUB5926.45000 RSD
10000 RUB11852.90000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 RSD0.84367 RUB
5 RSD4.21837 RUB
10 RSD8.43675 RUB
20 RSD16.87350 RUB
50 RSD42.18375 RUB
100 RSD84.36750 RUB
250 RSD210.91875 RUB
500 RSD421.83750 RUB
1000 RSD843.67500 RUB
2000 RSD1687.35000 RUB
5000 RSD4218.37500 RUB
10000 RSD8436.75000 RUB