1.00000 RUB = 0.04167 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 RUB0.04167 PGK
5 RUB0.20833 PGK
10 RUB0.41665 PGK
20 RUB0.83331 PGK
50 RUB2.08326 PGK
100 RUB4.16653 PGK
250 RUB10.41633 PGK
500 RUB20.83265 PGK
1000 RUB41.66530 PGK
2000 RUB83.33060 PGK
5000 RUB208.32650 PGK
10000 RUB416.65300 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Russian Ruble
1 PGK24.00080 RUB
5 PGK120.00400 RUB
10 PGK240.00800 RUB
20 PGK480.01600 RUB
50 PGK1200.04000 RUB
100 PGK2400.08000 RUB
250 PGK6000.20000 RUB
500 PGK12000.40000 RUB
1000 PGK24000.80000 RUB
2000 PGK48001.60000 RUB
5000 PGK120004.00000 RUB
10000 PGK240008.00000 RUB