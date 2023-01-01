1 thousand Russian rubles to Botswanan pulas

Convert RUB to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 rub
149.62 bwp

1.00000 RUB = 0.14962 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Botswanan Pula
1 RUB0.14962 BWP
5 RUB0.74811 BWP
10 RUB1.49621 BWP
20 RUB2.99242 BWP
50 RUB7.48105 BWP
100 RUB14.96210 BWP
250 RUB37.40525 BWP
500 RUB74.81050 BWP
1000 RUB149.62100 BWP
2000 RUB299.24200 BWP
5000 RUB748.10500 BWP
10000 RUB1496.21000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Russian Ruble
1 BWP6.68354 RUB
5 BWP33.41770 RUB
10 BWP66.83540 RUB
20 BWP133.67080 RUB
50 BWP334.17700 RUB
100 BWP668.35400 RUB
250 BWP1670.88500 RUB
500 BWP3341.77000 RUB
1000 BWP6683.54000 RUB
2000 BWP13367.08000 RUB
5000 BWP33417.70000 RUB
10000 BWP66835.40000 RUB