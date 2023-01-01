5 Botswanan pulas to Russian rubles

Convert BWP to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 bwp
33.87 rub

1.00000 BWP = 6.77303 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Russian Ruble
1 BWP6.77303 RUB
5 BWP33.86515 RUB
10 BWP67.73030 RUB
20 BWP135.46060 RUB
50 BWP338.65150 RUB
100 BWP677.30300 RUB
250 BWP1693.25750 RUB
500 BWP3386.51500 RUB
1000 BWP6773.03000 RUB
2000 BWP13546.06000 RUB
5000 BWP33865.15000 RUB
10000 BWP67730.30000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Botswanan Pula
1 RUB0.14764 BWP
5 RUB0.73823 BWP
10 RUB1.47645 BWP
20 RUB2.95290 BWP
50 RUB7.38225 BWP
100 RUB14.76450 BWP
250 RUB36.91125 BWP
500 RUB73.82250 BWP
1000 RUB147.64500 BWP
2000 RUB295.29000 BWP
5000 RUB738.22500 BWP
10000 RUB1476.45000 BWP