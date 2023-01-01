500 Serbian dinars to Bulgarian levs

Convert RSD to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 rsd
8.35 bgn

1.00000 RSD = 0.01671 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 RSD0.01671 BGN
5 RSD0.08353 BGN
10 RSD0.16706 BGN
20 RSD0.33413 BGN
50 RSD0.83532 BGN
100 RSD1.67063 BGN
250 RSD4.17657 BGN
500 RSD8.35315 BGN
1000 RSD16.70630 BGN
2000 RSD33.41260 BGN
5000 RSD83.53150 BGN
10000 RSD167.06300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Serbian Dinar
1 BGN59.85780 RSD
5 BGN299.28900 RSD
10 BGN598.57800 RSD
20 BGN1197.15600 RSD
50 BGN2992.89000 RSD
100 BGN5985.78000 RSD
250 BGN14964.45000 RSD
500 BGN29928.90000 RSD
1000 BGN59857.80000 RSD
2000 BGN119715.60000 RSD
5000 BGN299289.00000 RSD
10000 BGN598578.00000 RSD