100 Bulgarian levs to Serbian dinars

Convert BGN to RSD at the real exchange rate

100 bgn
5,992.67 rsd

1.00000 BGN = 59.92670 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Serbian Dinar
1 BGN59.92670 RSD
5 BGN299.63350 RSD
10 BGN599.26700 RSD
20 BGN1198.53400 RSD
50 BGN2996.33500 RSD
100 BGN5992.67000 RSD
250 BGN14981.67500 RSD
500 BGN29963.35000 RSD
1000 BGN59926.70000 RSD
2000 BGN119853.40000 RSD
5000 BGN299633.50000 RSD
10000 BGN599267.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 RSD0.01669 BGN
5 RSD0.08344 BGN
10 RSD0.16687 BGN
20 RSD0.33374 BGN
50 RSD0.83435 BGN
100 RSD1.66870 BGN
250 RSD4.17175 BGN
500 RSD8.34350 BGN
1000 RSD16.68700 BGN
2000 RSD33.37400 BGN
5000 RSD83.43500 BGN
10000 RSD166.87000 BGN