500 rsd
8.34 bgn

1.00000 RSD = 0.01669 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 RSD0.01669 BGN
5 RSD0.08345 BGN
10 RSD0.16690 BGN
20 RSD0.33380 BGN
50 RSD0.83449 BGN
100 RSD1.66899 BGN
250 RSD4.17248 BGN
500 RSD8.34495 BGN
1000 RSD16.68990 BGN
2000 RSD33.37980 BGN
5000 RSD83.44950 BGN
10000 RSD166.89900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Serbian Dinar
1 BGN59.91630 RSD
5 BGN299.58150 RSD
10 BGN599.16300 RSD
20 BGN1198.32600 RSD
50 BGN2995.81500 RSD
100 BGN5991.63000 RSD
250 BGN14979.07500 RSD
500 BGN29958.15000 RSD
1000 BGN59916.30000 RSD
2000 BGN119832.60000 RSD
5000 BGN299581.50000 RSD
10000 BGN599163.00000 RSD