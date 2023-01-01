1 Qatari rial to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert QAR to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 qar
1.86 ttd

1.00000 QAR = 1.85781 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 QAR1.85781 TTD
5 QAR9.28905 TTD
10 QAR18.57810 TTD
20 QAR37.15620 TTD
50 QAR92.89050 TTD
100 QAR185.78100 TTD
250 QAR464.45250 TTD
500 QAR928.90500 TTD
1000 QAR1857.81000 TTD
2000 QAR3715.62000 TTD
5000 QAR9289.05000 TTD
10000 QAR18578.10000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 TTD0.53827 QAR
5 TTD2.69135 QAR
10 TTD5.38269 QAR
20 TTD10.76538 QAR
50 TTD26.91345 QAR
100 TTD53.82690 QAR
250 TTD134.56725 QAR
500 TTD269.13450 QAR
1000 TTD538.26900 QAR
2000 TTD1076.53800 QAR
5000 TTD2691.34500 QAR
10000 TTD5382.69000 QAR