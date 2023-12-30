1 thousand Polish zloty to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PLN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 pln
82258.60 lkr

1.00000 PLN = 82.25860 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Polish zloty to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PLN82.25860 LKR
5 PLN411.29300 LKR
10 PLN822.58600 LKR
20 PLN1645.17200 LKR
50 PLN4112.93000 LKR
100 PLN8225.86000 LKR
250 PLN20564.65000 LKR
500 PLN41129.30000 LKR
1000 PLN82258.60000 LKR
2000 PLN164517.20000 LKR
5000 PLN411293.00000 LKR
10000 PLN822586.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 LKR0.01216 PLN
5 LKR0.06078 PLN
10 LKR0.12157 PLN
20 LKR0.24314 PLN
50 LKR0.60784 PLN
100 LKR1.21568 PLN
250 LKR3.03920 PLN
500 LKR6.07840 PLN
1000 LKR12.15680 PLN
2000 LKR24.31360 PLN
5000 LKR60.78400 PLN
10000 LKR121.56800 PLN