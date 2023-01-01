Mexican pesos to Moldovan leus today

Convert MXN to MDL at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
1025.59 mdl

1.00000 MXN = 1.02559 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.92131.375983.23170.8048610.887651.546434.88125
1 EUR1.085411.493490.33970.87360.963451.67855.29811
1 CAD0.7267970.669612160.49260.5849710.6451411.123943.54768
1 INR0.01201470.01106930.01653110.009670130.01066480.01857980.0586465

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 MXN1.02559 MDL
5 MXN5.12795 MDL
10 MXN10.25590 MDL
20 MXN20.51180 MDL
50 MXN51.27950 MDL
100 MXN102.55900 MDL
250 MXN256.39750 MDL
500 MXN512.79500 MDL
1000 MXN1025.59000 MDL
2000 MXN2051.18000 MDL
5000 MXN5127.95000 MDL
10000 MXN10255.90000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mexican Peso
1 MDL0.97505 MXN
5 MDL4.87524 MXN
10 MDL9.75048 MXN
20 MDL19.50096 MXN
50 MDL48.75240 MXN
100 MDL97.50480 MXN
250 MDL243.76200 MXN
500 MDL487.52400 MXN
1000 MDL975.04800 MXN
2000 MDL1950.09600 MXN
5000 MDL4875.24000 MXN
10000 MDL9750.48000 MXN