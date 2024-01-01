Convert MDL to MXN at the real exchange rate

100 Moldovan leus to Mexican pesos

100 mdl
101.71 mxn

L1.000 MDL = Mex$1.017 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:41
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mexican Peso
1 MDL1.01710 MXN
5 MDL5.08550 MXN
10 MDL10.17100 MXN
20 MDL20.34200 MXN
50 MDL50.85500 MXN
100 MDL101.71000 MXN
250 MDL254.27500 MXN
500 MDL508.55000 MXN
1000 MDL1,017.10000 MXN
2000 MDL2,034.20000 MXN
5000 MDL5,085.50000 MXN
10000 MDL10,171.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 MXN0.98319 MDL
5 MXN4.91596 MDL
10 MXN9.83192 MDL
20 MXN19.66384 MDL
50 MXN49.15960 MDL
100 MXN98.31920 MDL
250 MXN245.79800 MDL
500 MXN491.59600 MDL
1000 MXN983.19200 MDL
2000 MXN1,966.38400 MDL
5000 MXN4,915.96000 MDL
10000 MXN9,831.92000 MDL