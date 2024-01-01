Convert MDL to MXN at the real exchange rate

5 Moldovan leus to Mexican pesos

5 mdl
5.09 mxn

L1.000 MDL = Mex$1.017 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2251.3661.49883.4411.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1211.7331.9105.8572.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.11.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mexican Peso
1 MDL1.01711 MXN
5 MDL5.08555 MXN
10 MDL10.17110 MXN
20 MDL20.34220 MXN
50 MDL50.85550 MXN
100 MDL101.71100 MXN
250 MDL254.27750 MXN
500 MDL508.55500 MXN
1000 MDL1,017.11000 MXN
2000 MDL2,034.22000 MXN
5000 MDL5,085.55000 MXN
10000 MDL10,171.10000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 MXN0.98318 MDL
5 MXN4.91588 MDL
10 MXN9.83176 MDL
20 MXN19.66352 MDL
50 MXN49.15880 MDL
100 MXN98.31760 MDL
250 MXN245.79400 MDL
500 MXN491.58800 MDL
1000 MXN983.17600 MDL
2000 MXN1,966.35200 MDL
5000 MXN4,915.88000 MDL
10000 MXN9,831.76000 MDL