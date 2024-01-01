10 Lebanese pounds to Saint Helena pounds

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = £0.000008815 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6361.5060.9341.35518.230.789
1 CAD0.73311.1991.1030.6840.99313.3550.578
1 NZD0.6110.83410.920.5710.82811.1410.482
1 AUD0.6640.9061.08710.620.912.1060.524

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 LBP0.00001 SHP
5 LBP0.00004 SHP
10 LBP0.00009 SHP
20 LBP0.00018 SHP
50 LBP0.00044 SHP
100 LBP0.00088 SHP
250 LBP0.00220 SHP
500 LBP0.00441 SHP
1000 LBP0.00882 SHP
2000 LBP0.01763 SHP
5000 LBP0.04408 SHP
10000 LBP0.08815 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Lebanese Pound
1 SHP113,437.00000 LBP
5 SHP567,185.00000 LBP
10 SHP1,134,370.00000 LBP
20 SHP2,268,740.00000 LBP
50 SHP5,671,850.00000 LBP
100 SHP11,343,700.00000 LBP
250 SHP28,359,250.00000 LBP
500 SHP56,718,500.00000 LBP
1000 SHP113,437,000.00000 LBP
2000 SHP226,874,000.00000 LBP
5000 SHP567,185,000.00000 LBP
10000 SHP1,134,370,000.00000 LBP