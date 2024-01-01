Convert LBP to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Lebanese pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

10,000 lbp
0.81 cny

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ¥0.00008115 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3641.6341.5040.9341.35418.1510.789
1 CAD0.73311.1981.1020.6840.99313.3060.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.920.5710.82911.1090.483
1 AUD0.6650.9071.08610.6210.912.0690.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LBP0.00008 CNY
5 LBP0.00041 CNY
10 LBP0.00081 CNY
20 LBP0.00162 CNY
50 LBP0.00406 CNY
100 LBP0.00811 CNY
250 LBP0.02029 CNY
500 LBP0.04057 CNY
1000 LBP0.08115 CNY
2000 LBP0.16230 CNY
5000 LBP0.40574 CNY
10000 LBP0.81148 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Lebanese Pound
1 CNY12,323.20000 LBP
5 CNY61,616.00000 LBP
10 CNY123,232.00000 LBP
20 CNY246,464.00000 LBP
50 CNY616,160.00000 LBP
100 CNY1,232,320.00000 LBP
250 CNY3,080,800.00000 LBP
500 CNY6,161,600.00000 LBP
1000 CNY12,323,200.00000 LBP
2000 CNY24,646,400.00000 LBP
5000 CNY61,616,000.00000 LBP
10000 CNY123,232,000.00000 LBP