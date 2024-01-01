40,000 South Korean wons to Ugandan shillings

Convert KRW to UGX at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Ush2.654 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
KRW to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 KRW to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.81812.8181
Low2.65412.6541
Average2.73412.7521
Change-4.19%-1.83%
1 KRW to UGX stats

The performance of KRW to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8181 and a 30 day low of 2.6541. This means the 30 day average was 2.7341. The change for KRW to UGX was -4.19.

The performance of KRW to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8181 and a 90 day low of 2.6541. This means the 90 day average was 2.7521. The change for KRW to UGX was -1.83.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0391.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4931.6260.83490.6411.4277.69
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7290.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7390.8784.729

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ugandan Shilling
1 KRW2.65405 UGX
5 KRW13.27025 UGX
10 KRW26.54050 UGX
20 KRW53.08100 UGX
50 KRW132.70250 UGX
100 KRW265.40500 UGX
250 KRW663.51250 UGX
500 KRW1,327.02500 UGX
1000 KRW2,654.05000 UGX
2000 KRW5,308.10000 UGX
5000 KRW13,270.25000 UGX
10000 KRW26,540.50000 UGX
20000 KRW53,081.00000 UGX
30000 KRW79,621.50000 UGX
40000 KRW106,162.00000 UGX
50000 KRW132,702.50000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / South Korean Won
1 UGX0.37678 KRW
5 UGX1.88391 KRW
10 UGX3.76782 KRW
20 UGX7.53564 KRW
50 UGX18.83910 KRW
100 UGX37.67820 KRW
250 UGX94.19550 KRW
500 UGX188.39100 KRW
1000 UGX376.78200 KRW
2000 UGX753.56400 KRW
5000 UGX1,883.91000 KRW
10000 UGX3,767.82000 KRW