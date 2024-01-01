40,000 South Korean wons to Ugandan shillings

Convert KRW to UGX at the real exchange rate

40,000 krw
1,07,432 ugx

₩1.000 KRW = Ush2.686 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.77812.8692
Low2.66172.6617
Average2.71712.7623
Change-2.58%-6.14%
1 KRW to UGX stats

The performance of KRW to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7781 and a 30 day low of 2.6617. This means the 30 day average was 2.7171. The change for KRW to UGX was -2.58.

The performance of KRW to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8692 and a 90 day low of 2.6617. This means the 90 day average was 2.7623. The change for KRW to UGX was -6.14.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ugandan Shilling
1 KRW2,68580 UGX
5 KRW13,42900 UGX
10 KRW26,85800 UGX
20 KRW53,71600 UGX
50 KRW134,29000 UGX
100 KRW268,58000 UGX
250 KRW671,45000 UGX
500 KRW1.342,90000 UGX
1000 KRW2.685,80000 UGX
2000 KRW5.371,60000 UGX
5000 KRW13.429,00000 UGX
10000 KRW26.858,00000 UGX
20000 KRW53.716,00000 UGX
30000 KRW80.574,00000 UGX
40000 KRW107.432,00000 UGX
50000 KRW134.290,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / South Korean Won
1 UGX0,37233 KRW
5 UGX1,86164 KRW
10 UGX3,72328 KRW
20 UGX7,44656 KRW
50 UGX18,61640 KRW
100 UGX37,23280 KRW
250 UGX93,08200 KRW
500 UGX186,16400 KRW
1000 UGX372,32800 KRW
2000 UGX744,65600 KRW
5000 UGX1.861,64000 KRW
10000 UGX3.723,28000 KRW