5,000 Ugandan shillings to South Korean wons

Convert UGX to KRW at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₩0.3767 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
UGX to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 UGX to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37670.3767
Low0.35490.3549
Average0.36640.3635
Change5.10%1.44%
1 UGX to KRW stats

The performance of UGX to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3767 and a 30 day low of 0.3549. This means the 30 day average was 0.3664. The change for UGX to KRW was 5.10.

The performance of UGX to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3767 and a 90 day low of 0.3549. This means the 90 day average was 0.3635. The change for UGX to KRW was 1.44.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0741,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8211,135.60.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9721,850.711.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7461,296.821.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / South Korean Won
1 UGX0.37674 KRW
5 UGX1.88370 KRW
10 UGX3.76739 KRW
20 UGX7.53478 KRW
50 UGX18.83695 KRW
100 UGX37.67390 KRW
250 UGX94.18475 KRW
500 UGX188.36950 KRW
1000 UGX376.73900 KRW
2000 UGX753.47800 KRW
5000 UGX1,883.69500 KRW
10000 UGX3,767.39000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ugandan Shilling
1 KRW2.65436 UGX
5 KRW13.27180 UGX
10 KRW26.54360 UGX
20 KRW53.08720 UGX
50 KRW132.71800 UGX
100 KRW265.43600 UGX
250 KRW663.59000 UGX
500 KRW1,327.18000 UGX
1000 KRW2,654.36000 UGX
2000 KRW5,308.72000 UGX
5000 KRW13,271.80000 UGX
10000 KRW26,543.60000 UGX
20000 KRW53,087.20000 UGX
30000 KRW79,630.80000 UGX
40000 KRW106,174.40000 UGX
50000 KRW132,718.00000 UGX