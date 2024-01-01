500 Ugandan shillings to South Korean wons
Convert UGX to KRW at the real exchange rate
UGX to KRW conversion chart
1 UGX = 0.37674 KRW
0
|1 UGX to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3767
|0.3767
|Low
|0.3549
|0.3549
|Average
|0.3664
|0.3635
|Change
|5.10%
|1.44%
|View full history
1 UGX to KRW stats
The performance of UGX to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3767 and a 30 day low of 0.3549. This means the 30 day average was 0.3664. The change for UGX to KRW was 5.10.
The performance of UGX to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3767 and a 90 day low of 0.3549. This means the 90 day average was 0.3635. The change for UGX to KRW was 1.44.
How to convert Ugandan shillings to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ugandan Shilling
|1 KRW
|2.65436 UGX
|5 KRW
|13.27180 UGX
|10 KRW
|26.54360 UGX
|20 KRW
|53.08720 UGX
|50 KRW
|132.71800 UGX
|100 KRW
|265.43600 UGX
|250 KRW
|663.59000 UGX
|500 KRW
|1,327.18000 UGX
|1000 KRW
|2,654.36000 UGX
|2000 KRW
|5,308.72000 UGX
|5000 KRW
|13,271.80000 UGX
|10000 KRW
|26,543.60000 UGX
|20000 KRW
|53,087.20000 UGX
|30000 KRW
|79,630.80000 UGX
|40000 KRW
|106,174.40000 UGX
|50000 KRW
|132,718.00000 UGX