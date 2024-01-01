30000 South Korean wons to Romanian leus
Convert KRW to RON at the real exchange rate
KRW to RON conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00334 RON
0
|1 KRW to RON
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0034
|0.0034
|Low
|0.0033
|0.0033
|Average
|0.0034
|0.0034
|Change
|-0.39%
|0.99%
|View full history
1 KRW to RON stats
The performance of KRW to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for KRW to RON was -0.39.
The performance of KRW to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0034 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for KRW to RON was 0.99.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Romanian Leu
|1 KRW
|0.00334 RON
|5 KRW
|0.01671 RON
|10 KRW
|0.03343 RON
|20 KRW
|0.06685 RON
|50 KRW
|0.16713 RON
|100 KRW
|0.33426 RON
|250 KRW
|0.83564 RON
|500 KRW
|1.67129 RON
|1000 KRW
|3.34258 RON
|2000 KRW
|6.68516 RON
|5000 KRW
|16.71290 RON
|10000 KRW
|33.42580 RON
|20000 KRW
|66.85160 RON
|30000 KRW
|100.27740 RON
|40000 KRW
|133.70320 RON
|50000 KRW
|167.12900 RON
|Conversion rates Romanian Leu / South Korean Won
|1 RON
|299.17000 KRW
|5 RON
|1495.85000 KRW
|10 RON
|2991.70000 KRW
|20 RON
|5983.40000 KRW
|50 RON
|14958.50000 KRW
|100 RON
|29917.00000 KRW
|250 RON
|74792.50000 KRW
|500 RON
|149585.00000 KRW
|1000 RON
|299170.00000 KRW
|2000 RON
|598340.00000 KRW
|5000 RON
|1495850.00000 KRW
|10000 RON
|2991700.00000 KRW