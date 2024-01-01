30000 South Korean wons to Romanian leus

Convert KRW to RON

₩1.000 KRW = L0.003343 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
KRW to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid-market rate

RON
1 KRW to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0034
Low0.00330.0033
Average0.00340.0034
Change-0.39%0.99%
1 KRW to RON stats

The performance of KRW to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for KRW to RON was -0.39.

The performance of KRW to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0034 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for KRW to RON was 0.99.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927551.383851.508410.77363584.06721.323057.1302
1 EUR1.0781511.4921.626290.8340990.63711.426457.68743
1 CAD0.7226220.67024211.090010.55904560.74880.9560655.15244
1 AUD0.662950.6148960.91742310.51288155.73240.8771164.72697

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Romanian Leu
1 KRW0.00334 RON
5 KRW0.01671 RON
10 KRW0.03343 RON
20 KRW0.06685 RON
50 KRW0.16713 RON
100 KRW0.33426 RON
250 KRW0.83564 RON
500 KRW1.67129 RON
1000 KRW3.34258 RON
2000 KRW6.68516 RON
5000 KRW16.71290 RON
10000 KRW33.42580 RON
20000 KRW66.85160 RON
30000 KRW100.27740 RON
40000 KRW133.70320 RON
50000 KRW167.12900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / South Korean Won
1 RON299.17000 KRW
5 RON1495.85000 KRW
10 RON2991.70000 KRW
20 RON5983.40000 KRW
50 RON14958.50000 KRW
100 RON29917.00000 KRW
250 RON74792.50000 KRW
500 RON149585.00000 KRW
1000 RON299170.00000 KRW
2000 RON598340.00000 KRW
5000 RON1495850.00000 KRW
10000 RON2991700.00000 KRW