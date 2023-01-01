10 South Korean wons to British pounds sterling

Convert KRW to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 krw
0.01 gbp

1.00000 KRW = 0.00061 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861961.096591.16531.463771.619770.9444918.7213
1 GBP1.1601511.2721105.7651.698191.879161.0957521.7195
1 USD0.9120.786102183.14211.334951.477210.8613517.0737
1 INR0.01096910.009454920.012027610.01605620.01776730.010360.205356

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / British Pound Sterling
1 KRW0.00061 GBP
5 KRW0.00303 GBP
10 KRW0.00605 GBP
20 KRW0.01211 GBP
50 KRW0.03027 GBP
100 KRW0.06053 GBP
250 KRW0.15134 GBP
500 KRW0.30267 GBP
1000 KRW0.60535 GBP
2000 KRW1.21069 GBP
5000 KRW3.02673 GBP
10000 KRW6.05346 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / South Korean Won
1 GBP1651.95000 KRW
5 GBP8259.75000 KRW
10 GBP16519.50000 KRW
20 GBP33039.00000 KRW
50 GBP82597.50000 KRW
100 GBP165195.00000 KRW
250 GBP412987.50000 KRW
500 GBP825975.00000 KRW
1000 GBP1651950.00000 KRW
2000 GBP3303900.00000 KRW
5000 GBP8259750.00000 KRW
10000 GBP16519500.00000 KRW