5 South Korean wons to Euros

Convert KRW to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 krw
0.00 eur

1.00000 KRW = 0.00070 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
1 EUR10.8620551.096691.18031.463911.620150.9445918.722
1 GBP1.1600211.2721105.7731.698191.879441.0957421.7183
1 USD0.91190.786102183.14821.334951.477430.861417.0728
1 INR0.01096730.009454220.012026710.01605510.01776870.01035980.20533

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert South Korean wons to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Euro
1 KRW0.00070 EUR
5 KRW0.00351 EUR
10 KRW0.00702 EUR
20 KRW0.01405 EUR
50 KRW0.03511 EUR
100 KRW0.07023 EUR
250 KRW0.17556 EUR
500 KRW0.35113 EUR
1000 KRW0.70225 EUR
2000 KRW1.40450 EUR
5000 KRW3.51126 EUR
10000 KRW7.02252 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / South Korean Won
1 EUR1423.99000 KRW
5 EUR7119.95000 KRW
10 EUR14239.90000 KRW
20 EUR28479.80000 KRW
50 EUR71199.50000 KRW
100 EUR142399.00000 KRW
250 EUR355997.50000 KRW
500 EUR711995.00000 KRW
1000 EUR1423990.00000 KRW
2000 EUR2847980.00000 KRW
5000 EUR7119950.00000 KRW
10000 EUR14239900.00000 KRW