1 South Korean won to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KRW to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.40 crc

1.00000 KRW = 0.40413 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621.0965591.16211.463951.619840.9446318.7188
1 GBP1.1600911.2721105.7571.698321.879161.0958621.7155
1 USD0.911950.786102183.13541.335051.477210.8614517.0706
1 INR0.01096950.009455680.012028610.01605870.01776880.0103620.205335

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Costa Rican Colón
1 KRW0.40413 CRC
5 KRW2.02067 CRC
10 KRW4.04134 CRC
20 KRW8.08268 CRC
50 KRW20.20670 CRC
100 KRW40.41340 CRC
250 KRW101.03350 CRC
500 KRW202.06700 CRC
1000 KRW404.13400 CRC
2000 KRW808.26800 CRC
5000 KRW2020.67000 CRC
10000 KRW4041.34000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / South Korean Won
1 CRC2.47443 KRW
5 CRC12.37215 KRW
10 CRC24.74430 KRW
20 CRC49.48860 KRW
50 CRC123.72150 KRW
100 CRC247.44300 KRW
250 CRC618.60750 KRW
500 CRC1237.21500 KRW
1000 CRC2474.43000 KRW
2000 CRC4948.86000 KRW
5000 CRC12372.15000 KRW
10000 CRC24744.30000 KRW