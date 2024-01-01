20,000 South Korean wons to Costa Rican colóns
Convert KRW to CRC at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to CRC conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.37331 CRC
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3970
|0.3974
|Low
|0.3733
|0.3733
|Average
|0.3847
|0.3865
|Change
|-3.70%
|-2.00%
|View full history
1 KRW to CRC stats
The performance of KRW to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3970 and a 30 day low of 0.3733. This means the 30 day average was 0.3847. The change for KRW to CRC was -3.70.
The performance of KRW to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3974 and a 90 day low of 0.3733. This means the 90 day average was 0.3865. The change for KRW to CRC was -2.00.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Costa Rican colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Costa Rican Colón
|1 KRW
|0.37331 CRC
|5 KRW
|1.86655 CRC
|10 KRW
|3.73310 CRC
|20 KRW
|7.46620 CRC
|50 KRW
|18.66550 CRC
|100 KRW
|37.33100 CRC
|250 KRW
|93.32750 CRC
|500 KRW
|186.65500 CRC
|1000 KRW
|373.31000 CRC
|2000 KRW
|746.62000 CRC
|5000 KRW
|1,866.55000 CRC
|10000 KRW
|3,733.10000 CRC
|20000 KRW
|7,466.20000 CRC
|30000 KRW
|11,199.30000 CRC
|40000 KRW
|14,932.40000 CRC
|50000 KRW
|18,665.50000 CRC