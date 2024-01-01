40,000 South Korean wons to Angolan kwanzas

Convert KRW to AOA at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Kz0.6647 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
KRW to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AOA
1 KRW to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.72960.7296
Low0.66470.6401
Average0.69170.6818
Change-5.47%3.77%
1 KRW to AOA stats

The performance of KRW to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7296 and a 30 day low of 0.6647. This means the 30 day average was 0.6917. The change for KRW to AOA was -5.47.

The performance of KRW to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7296 and a 90 day low of 0.6401. This means the 90 day average was 0.6818. The change for KRW to AOA was 3.77.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Angolan Kwanza
1 KRW0.66468 AOA
5 KRW3.32338 AOA
10 KRW6.64675 AOA
20 KRW13.29350 AOA
50 KRW33.23375 AOA
100 KRW66.46750 AOA
250 KRW166.16875 AOA
500 KRW332.33750 AOA
1000 KRW664.67500 AOA
2000 KRW1,329.35000 AOA
5000 KRW3,323.37500 AOA
10000 KRW6,646.75000 AOA
20000 KRW13,293.50000 AOA
30000 KRW19,940.25000 AOA
40000 KRW26,587.00000 AOA
50000 KRW33,233.75000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / South Korean Won
1 AOA1.50449 KRW
5 AOA7.52245 KRW
10 AOA15.04490 KRW
20 AOA30.08980 KRW
50 AOA75.22450 KRW
100 AOA150.44900 KRW
250 AOA376.12250 KRW
500 AOA752.24500 KRW
1000 AOA1,504.49000 KRW
2000 AOA3,008.98000 KRW
5000 AOA7,522.45000 KRW
10000 AOA15,044.90000 KRW