10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to South Korean wons

Convert AOA to KRW at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
14,534 krw

Kz1.000 AOA = ₩1.453 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
AOA to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 AOA to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54961.6115
Low1.44291.4429
Average1.49361.5514
Change-4.82%-9.43%
View full history

1 AOA to KRW stats

The performance of AOA to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5496 and a 30 day low of 1.4429. This means the 30 day average was 1.4936. The change for AOA to KRW was -4.82.

The performance of AOA to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6115 and a 90 day low of 1.4429. This means the 90 day average was 1.5514. The change for AOA to KRW was -9.43.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / South Korean Won
1 AOA1.45340 KRW
5 AOA7.26700 KRW
10 AOA14.53400 KRW
20 AOA29.06800 KRW
50 AOA72.67000 KRW
100 AOA145.34000 KRW
250 AOA363.35000 KRW
500 AOA726.70000 KRW
1000 AOA1,453.40000 KRW
2000 AOA2,906.80000 KRW
5000 AOA7,267.00000 KRW
10000 AOA14,534.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Angolan Kwanza
1 KRW0.68804 AOA
5 KRW3.44020 AOA
10 KRW6.88040 AOA
20 KRW13.76080 AOA
50 KRW34.40200 AOA
100 KRW68.80400 AOA
250 KRW172.01000 AOA
500 KRW344.02000 AOA
1000 KRW688.04000 AOA
2000 KRW1,376.08000 AOA
5000 KRW3,440.20000 AOA
10000 KRW6,880.40000 AOA
20000 KRW13,760.80000 AOA
30000 KRW20,641.20000 AOA
40000 KRW27,521.60000 AOA
50000 KRW34,402.00000 AOA