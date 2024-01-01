Comorian francs to Kenyan shillings today

Convert KMF to KES at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = Ksh0.2822 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
KMF to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 KMF to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29310.2934
Low0.28230.2823
Average0.28800.2890
Change-3.09%-3.72%
1 KMF to KES stats

The performance of KMF to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2931 and a 30 day low of 0.2823. This means the 30 day average was 0.2880. The change for KMF to KES was -3.09.

The performance of KMF to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2934 and a 90 day low of 0.2823. This means the 90 day average was 0.2890. The change for KMF to KES was -3.72.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 KMF0.28224 KES
5 KMF1.41120 KES
10 KMF2.82239 KES
20 KMF5.64478 KES
50 KMF14.11195 KES
100 KMF28.22390 KES
250 KMF70.55975 KES
500 KMF141.11950 KES
1000 KMF282.23900 KES
2000 KMF564.47800 KES
5000 KMF1,411.19500 KES
10000 KMF2,822.39000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 KES3.54310 KMF
5 KES17.71550 KMF
10 KES35.43100 KMF
20 KES70.86200 KMF
50 KES177.15500 KMF
100 KES354.31000 KMF
250 KES885.77500 KMF
500 KES1,771.55000 KMF
1000 KES3,543.10000 KMF
2000 KES7,086.20000 KMF
5000 KES17,715.50000 KMF
10000 KES35,431.00000 KMF