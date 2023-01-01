10 Kenyan shillings to Comorian francs

Convert KES to KMF at the real exchange rate

10 kes
29 kmf

1.00000 KES = 2.89766 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 KES2.89766 KMF
5 KES14.48830 KMF
10 KES28.97660 KMF
20 KES57.95320 KMF
50 KES144.88300 KMF
100 KES289.76600 KMF
250 KES724.41500 KMF
500 KES1448.83000 KMF
1000 KES2897.66000 KMF
2000 KES5795.32000 KMF
5000 KES14488.30000 KMF
10000 KES28976.60000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 KMF0.34511 KES
5 KMF1.72554 KES
10 KMF3.45107 KES
20 KMF6.90214 KES
50 KMF17.25535 KES
100 KMF34.51070 KES
250 KMF86.27675 KES
500 KMF172.55350 KES
1000 KMF345.10700 KES
2000 KMF690.21400 KES
5000 KMF1725.53500 KES
10000 KMF3451.07000 KES