Convert KES to KMF at the real exchange rate

10 Kenyan shillings to Comorian francs

10 kes
36 kmf

Ksh1.000 KES = CF3.553 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.58043.5934
Low3.44203.3810
Average3.53213.4832
Change1.88%2.91%
View full history

1 KES to KMF stats

The performance of KES to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5804 and a 30 day low of 3.4420. This means the 30 day average was 3.5321. The change for KES to KMF was 1.88.

The performance of KES to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5934 and a 90 day low of 3.3810. This means the 90 day average was 3.4832. The change for KES to KMF was 2.91.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 KES3,55288 KMF
5 KES17,76440 KMF
10 KES35,52880 KMF
20 KES71,05760 KMF
50 KES177,64400 KMF
100 KES355,28800 KMF
250 KES888,22000 KMF
500 KES1.776,44000 KMF
1000 KES3.552,88000 KMF
2000 KES7.105,76000 KMF
5000 KES17.764,40000 KMF
10000 KES35.528,80000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 KMF0,28146 KES
5 KMF1,40731 KES
10 KMF2,81462 KES
20 KMF5,62924 KES
50 KMF14,07310 KES
100 KMF28,14620 KES
250 KMF70,36550 KES
500 KMF140,73100 KES
1000 KMF281,46200 KES
2000 KMF562,92400 KES
5000 KMF1.407,31000 KES
10000 KMF2.814,62000 KES