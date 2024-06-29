Kenyan shilling to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Comorian francs is currently 3,553 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.769% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 3,586 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 3,548 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.545% increase in value.