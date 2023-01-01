500 Comorian francs to Kenyan shillings

Convert KMF to KES at the real exchange rate

500 kmf
172 kes

1.00000 KMF = 0.34354 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8622551.0969591.20441.464151.620310.94479518.7255
1 GBP1.1597511.2722105.7751.698071.879171.0957321.7171
1 USD0.91160.78604183.14361.334751.47710.8612517.0705
1 INR0.01096440.0094540.012027410.01605360.01776570.01035860.205313

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 KMF0.34354 KES
5 KMF1.71770 KES
10 KMF3.43540 KES
20 KMF6.87080 KES
50 KMF17.17700 KES
100 KMF34.35400 KES
250 KMF85.88500 KES
500 KMF171.77000 KES
1000 KMF343.54000 KES
2000 KMF687.08000 KES
5000 KMF1717.70000 KES
10000 KMF3435.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 KES2.91087 KMF
5 KES14.55435 KMF
10 KES29.10870 KMF
20 KES58.21740 KMF
50 KES145.54350 KMF
100 KES291.08700 KMF
250 KES727.71750 KMF
500 KES1455.43500 KMF
1000 KES2910.87000 KMF
2000 KES5821.74000 KMF
5000 KES14554.35000 KMF
10000 KES29108.70000 KMF