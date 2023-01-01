5000 Cambodian riels to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert KHR to UAH at the real exchange rate

5,000 khr
45.10 uah

1.00000 KHR = 0.00902 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:08
Loading

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KHR0.00902 UAH
5 KHR0.04510 UAH
10 KHR0.09021 UAH
20 KHR0.18041 UAH
50 KHR0.45103 UAH
100 KHR0.90207 UAH
250 KHR2.25517 UAH
500 KHR4.51034 UAH
1000 KHR9.02068 UAH
2000 KHR18.04136 UAH
5000 KHR45.10340 UAH
10000 KHR90.20680 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cambodian Riel
1 UAH110.85600 KHR
5 UAH554.28000 KHR
10 UAH1108.56000 KHR
20 UAH2217.12000 KHR
50 UAH5542.80000 KHR
100 UAH11085.60000 KHR
250 UAH27714.00000 KHR
500 UAH55428.00000 KHR
1000 UAH110856.00000 KHR
2000 UAH221712.00000 KHR
5000 UAH554280.00000 KHR
10000 UAH1108560.00000 KHR