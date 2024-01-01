5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Cambodian riels

Convert UAH to KHR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ៛98.98 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 UAH to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High99.2134101.0820
Low98.823898.4636
Average99.091099.5570
Change0.15%-1.46%
View full history

1 UAH to KHR stats

The performance of UAH to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 99.2134 and a 30 day low of 98.8238. This means the 30 day average was 99.0910. The change for UAH to KHR was 0.15.

The performance of UAH to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 101.0820 and a 90 day low of 98.4636. This means the 90 day average was 99.5570. The change for UAH to KHR was -1.46.

Track market ratesView UAH to KHR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0790.7711.321.38417.6921.507
1 EUR1.08190.810.8321.4261.49519.1081.627
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2971.201109.08911.7131.79622.9541.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cambodian Riel
1 UAH98.97560 KHR
5 UAH494.87800 KHR
10 UAH989.75600 KHR
20 UAH1,979.51200 KHR
50 UAH4,948.78000 KHR
100 UAH9,897.56000 KHR
250 UAH24,743.90000 KHR
500 UAH49,487.80000 KHR
1000 UAH98,975.60000 KHR
2000 UAH197,951.20000 KHR
5000 UAH494,878.00000 KHR
10000 UAH989,756.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KHR0.01010 UAH
5 KHR0.05052 UAH
10 KHR0.10104 UAH
20 KHR0.20207 UAH
50 KHR0.50517 UAH
100 KHR1.01035 UAH
250 KHR2.52588 UAH
500 KHR5.05175 UAH
1000 KHR10.10350 UAH
2000 KHR20.20700 UAH
5000 KHR50.51750 UAH
10000 KHR101.03500 UAH