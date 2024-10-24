Ukrainian hryvnia to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Cambodian riels is currently 98.976 today, reflecting a -0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.109% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 99.122 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 98.976 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -0.135% decrease in value.