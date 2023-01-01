100 Cambodian riels to Norwegian kroner

Convert KHR to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 khr
0.25 nok

1.00000 KHR = 0.00250 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8623751.0971591.2421.464091.622160.94477518.7278
1 GBP1.1595911.2722105.81.697691.880981.0955521.7158
1 USD0.911450.78604183.16271.334451.478520.8611517.0695
1 INR0.01095990.009451830.012024610.01604630.01777870.0103550.205254

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Norwegian Krone
1 KHR0.00250 NOK
5 KHR0.01250 NOK
10 KHR0.02500 NOK
20 KHR0.05001 NOK
50 KHR0.12502 NOK
100 KHR0.25004 NOK
250 KHR0.62510 NOK
500 KHR1.25019 NOK
1000 KHR2.50039 NOK
2000 KHR5.00078 NOK
5000 KHR12.50195 NOK
10000 KHR25.00390 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cambodian Riel
1 NOK399.93800 KHR
5 NOK1999.69000 KHR
10 NOK3999.38000 KHR
20 NOK7998.76000 KHR
50 NOK19996.90000 KHR
100 NOK39993.80000 KHR
250 NOK99984.50000 KHR
500 NOK199969.00000 KHR
1000 NOK399938.00000 KHR
2000 NOK799876.00000 KHR
5000 NOK1999690.00000 KHR
10000 NOK3999380.00000 KHR