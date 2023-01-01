1 thousand Cambodian riels to Georgian laris

Convert KHR to GEL at the real exchange rate

1000 khr
0.65 gel

1.00000 KHR = 0.00065 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8623251.0968591.20691.463861.622440.94464518.7236
1 GBP1.1596611.27195105.7671.697541.881441.0954621.7126
1 USD0.911750.786194183.15351.33461.479180.8612517.0703
1 INR0.01096410.009454740.01202610.01604980.01778860.01035740.205287

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Georgian Lari
1 KHR0.00065 GEL
5 KHR0.00326 GEL
10 KHR0.00653 GEL
20 KHR0.01305 GEL
50 KHR0.03264 GEL
100 KHR0.06527 GEL
250 KHR0.16318 GEL
500 KHR0.32636 GEL
1000 KHR0.65271 GEL
2000 KHR1.30543 GEL
5000 KHR3.26356 GEL
10000 KHR6.52713 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cambodian Riel
1 GEL1532.07000 KHR
5 GEL7660.35000 KHR
10 GEL15320.70000 KHR
20 GEL30641.40000 KHR
50 GEL76603.50000 KHR
100 GEL153207.00000 KHR
250 GEL383017.50000 KHR
500 GEL766035.00000 KHR
1000 GEL1532070.00000 KHR
2000 GEL3064140.00000 KHR
5000 GEL7660350.00000 KHR
10000 GEL15320700.00000 KHR