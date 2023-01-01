20 Kyrgystani soms to CFA francs BCEAO

1.00000 KGS = 6.71628 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KGS6.71628 XOF
5 KGS33.58140 XOF
10 KGS67.16280 XOF
20 KGS134.32560 XOF
50 KGS335.81400 XOF
100 KGS671.62800 XOF
250 KGS1679.07000 XOF
500 KGS3358.14000 XOF
1000 KGS6716.28000 XOF
2000 KGS13432.56000 XOF
5000 KGS33581.40000 XOF
10000 KGS67162.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kyrgystani Som
1 XOF0.14889 KGS
5 XOF0.74446 KGS
10 XOF1.48892 KGS
20 XOF2.97784 KGS
50 XOF7.44460 KGS
100 XOF14.88920 KGS
250 XOF37.22300 KGS
500 XOF74.44600 KGS
1000 XOF148.89200 KGS
2000 XOF297.78400 KGS
5000 XOF744.46000 KGS
10000 XOF1488.92000 KGS