Convert XOF to KGS at the real exchange rate

10 CFA francs BCEAO to Kyrgystani soms

10 xof
1.41 kgs

CFA1.000 XOF = Лв0.1411 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:24
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kyrgystani Som
1 XOF0.14109 KGS
5 XOF0.70544 KGS
10 XOF1.41088 KGS
20 XOF2.82176 KGS
50 XOF7.05440 KGS
100 XOF14.10880 KGS
250 XOF35.27200 KGS
500 XOF70.54400 KGS
1000 XOF141.08800 KGS
2000 XOF282.17600 KGS
5000 XOF705.44000 KGS
10000 XOF1,410.88000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KGS7.08776 XOF
5 KGS35.43880 XOF
10 KGS70.87760 XOF
20 KGS141.75520 XOF
50 KGS354.38800 XOF
100 KGS708.77600 XOF
250 KGS1,771.94000 XOF
500 KGS3,543.88000 XOF
1000 KGS7,087.76000 XOF
2000 KGS14,175.52000 XOF
5000 KGS35,438.80000 XOF
10000 KGS70,877.60000 XOF