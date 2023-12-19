10 thousand Japanese yen to Turkish liras

Convert JPY to TRY at the real exchange rate

10000 jpy
2021.63 try

1.00000 JPY = 0.20216 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7860090.91111.479621.334150.8617.11851.32905
1 GBP1.2722511.159131.882441.697371.095419.056511.69088
1 EUR1.097550.86271511.623961.46430.945037.812911.4587
1 AUD0.675850.5312240.61578110.9016850.5819074.811040.898238

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Turkish Lira
100 JPY20.21630 TRY
1000 JPY202.16300 TRY
1500 JPY303.24450 TRY
2000 JPY404.32600 TRY
3000 JPY606.48900 TRY
5000 JPY1010.81500 TRY
5400 JPY1091.68020 TRY
10000 JPY2021.63000 TRY
15000 JPY3032.44500 TRY
20000 JPY4043.26000 TRY
25000 JPY5054.07500 TRY
30000 JPY6064.89000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Japanese Yen
1 TRY4.94651 JPY
5 TRY24.73255 JPY
10 TRY49.46510 JPY
20 TRY98.93020 JPY
50 TRY247.32550 JPY
100 TRY494.65100 JPY
250 TRY1236.62750 JPY
500 TRY2473.25500 JPY
1000 TRY4946.51000 JPY
2000 TRY9893.02000 JPY
5000 TRY24732.55000 JPY
10000 TRY49465.10000 JPY